The Inhaler Maker Is Taken Over By A US Cigarette Giant.

Despite significant opposition from health advocates and medical organisations, Philip Morris International secured a controversial takeover of British breathing inhaler company Vectura on Thursday.

In July, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes agreed to pay?1.0 billion ($1.4 billion, 1.2 billion euros) as part of a larger healthcare drive.

Philip Morris International announced on Thursday that it had received the required investor support and regulatory permissions since then.

PMI’s aims to expand beyond tobacco and nicotine into a larger healthcare organization include this acquisition.

In a statement, PMI CEO Jacek Olczak said, “We have reached a key milestone in our acquisition of Vectura.”

Respiratory medicine delivery has been selected as a significant emphasis area for the company, which has a goal of generating at least $1.0 billion in annual net revenues from nicotine-free products by 2025.

“We are very thrilled about Vectura’s crucial position in our Beyond Nicotine plan, and we look forward to collaborating with Vectura’s scientists and providing them with the tools and knowledge to help us reach our goal,” Olczak added.

Since 2008, the cigarette behemoth has poured more than $8.0 billion into smoke-free products like vaping, which it claims is less dangerous than smoking.

However, charities and medical organizations have slammed the Vectura purchase.

On ethical and practical grounds, more than 20 organizations, including anti-smoking charities and public health organizations, wrote to Vectura management requesting them to reconsider the takeover.

Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation’s chief executive, Sarah Woolnough, accused Vectura of looking for a quick buck.

“Vectura has sold out millions of people with lung disease in favor of short-term financial gain above Vectura’s long-term viability as a company,” she said.

“Vectura is now owned by a tobacco company, which could result in significant issues, such as the company being shut out of research and clinical networks.”

She went on to say that it “creates perverse incentives for Philip Morris International to sell more of its dangerous goods in order to profit from treating smoking-related ailments again.”