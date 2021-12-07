The Inequality of Inflation’s Aftermath is depicted in this infographic.

With Christmas only three weeks away and the holiday shopping season in full swing, this is the worst time of year to be worried about money. Despite this, millions of Americans are struggling financially as a result of the recent increase in consumer prices.

According to a Gallup poll published in November, ten percent of U.S. people have experienced significant financial hardship as a result of the recent increase in inflation, serious meaning that it has impacted their capacity to maintain their current level of living. Another 42% are experiencing moderate hardship, which means that price rises have an impact on them but do not jeopardize their level of living.

The fact that lower-income people are disproportionately affected by inflation exacerbates the problem. While it’s relatively easy to ignore price hikes when they simply affect the amount of money remaining at the end of the month, it’s far more difficult for folks who were already struggling to make ends meet before prices began to rise.

The perceived impact of recent price rises varies greatly by income category, as shown in the graph below. While 71% of people living in households with an annual income of less than $40,000 say they are experiencing financial hardship today, only 29% of those earning $100,000 or more say they are.