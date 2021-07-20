The Indian Parliament has been disrupted due to allegations of Pegasus snooping.

On Tuesday, India’s parliament was disrupted for the second day in a row by loud opposition requests for a probe into accusations of politicians and others being spied on using Israeli-made malware Pegasus.

The parties, led by the main opposition Congress, chanted slogans and caused a disturbance in both houses of parliament, which had been shut down in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A Congress spokesman, Shaktisinh Gohil, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government should be transparent about whether Pegasus was used to spy on dozens of politicians, journalists, activists, and opponents.

“If that is the case, then the government should order an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Before police interfered and detained some protestors, Congress held demonstrations in the heart of the capital.

Demonstrators brandished posters, toy binoculars, and magnification glasses, accusing the ruling party of ordering smartphone hacking.

According to an investigation by a consortium of media sites, more than 1,000 Indian phone numbers were among tens of thousands worldwide picked as being of interest to clients of NSO Group, the creator of the Pegasus malware.

Modi’s biggest political challenger, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, was among the people whose identities were validated by an international consortium of media outlets.

Other participants included Indian lawmakers, journalists, activists, and government critics, as well as Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s freshly appointed IT minister.

A lady who accused India’s former chief justice of sexual harassment, as well as Tibetan Buddhist clerics, Pakistani diplomats, and Chinese journalists, were said to be on the list.

According to the Washington Post, which was part of the joint international inquiry, it is unknown how many of the phones on the list were actually targeted for monitoring or how many attempts were successful.

However, forensic tests of 22 smartphones in India with numbers on the list revealed that 10 were targeted with Pegasus, with seven of them succeeding, according to reports.

The charges were disputed by the Indian government, with Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that they were made to “humiliate India on the international stage” and “derail India’s development trajectory.”

India should declare whether or whether it licensed the spyware from NSO, according to critics. According to the government, all surveillance is carried out in compliance with tight guidelines and oversight.