The In-Person Aspirations of US Firms are Scrambled again by Omicron.

As the Omicron Covid strain looks destined to expand pandemic-induced work-from-home culture, major US firms are having to rethink their return-to-office strategies and tighten up on vaccine or mask requirements.

In the United States, a reinstatement of pre-virus workplace rules was only partially underway when the fast-spreading new version emerged, causing renewed anxiety.

The future of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for enterprises with more than 100 employees is unknown due to legal challenges, therefore companies have been pursuing their own requirements.

According to an internal letter seen by CNBC, Google has been particularly adamant in reminding employees that failing to submit their vaccination status by a certain deadline will result in them losing salary or perhaps being fired.

Google told AFP that “we firmly believe that our vaccination requirements are one of the most critical ways we can keep our workers safe and our services running.”

The return to work of Google’s engineers and developers, which had been slated for January, has been postponed indefinitely.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was giving its staff the option of working from home or in the office.

Amazon was anticipated to make more announcements in January, according to AFP, after suggesting a return of its face-to-face office workers for at least three days a week in early 2022.

These arrangements have no impact on warehouse staff or drivers.

Apple has made masks necessary in all of its US stores again, after making them optional in November at about 100 locations.

This week, the iPhone maker also temporarily closed stores in Florida and Maryland, as well as in Ontario, Canada.

The increased number of Covid cases in New York City and other financial centers has also caused Wall Street to respond.

JPMorgan was restricted entrance to nine of its Manhattan buildings to vaccinated people who were not needed to wear masks once inside as of Tuesday.

“We are taking this move since our workers have exceptionally high immunization rates,” the bank stated in an internal memo obtained by AFP.

“With vaccination rates far above 90%, it seems unreasonable to make our vaccinated personnel wear masks at their desks all day.”

Employees who have not been immunized must work from home.

Despite its wish to return to routine, JPMorgan had to cancel a health conference it planned to hold in California in January, which was initially slated to be held face-to-face.

