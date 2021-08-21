The Importance of Regulation in Securities Licensing

Since the Democrats assumed government in January, there has been a movement for more progressive regulation of securities licenses in the United States. Following the inauguration of then-President-elect Joe Biden, new laws and modifications to private and public securities in the United States exploded. With the rise of cryptocurrency and the adoption of digital assets, investors are concerned about Gary Gensler, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who wants to increase regulation for cryptocurrencies, which will likely hurt other securities trading volumes and deter new investors.

Since Gensler’s appointment as SEC chairman, there has been a tug-of-war, with the commission hard at work attempting to crack down on fraudulent spectators. The SEC has already established new laws and strengthened restrictions to assist reduce US investments and assets kept offshore that are not fully regulated by nations. Foreign assets must be held in a central securities depository that meets the CDS requirements for a “eligible foreign depository.” Many people are concerned that as the federal government and the Securities and Exchange Commission tighten securities laws, future investments and capital gains would be stifled.

Although many financial advisors may be displaced as a result of these changes, securities licensing remains a critical component for many financial advisors to operate freely and within US jurisdiction. A securities license can help advisors find jobs, assist clients, and gain a better understanding of the market. Getting a securities license isn’t easy, and potential candidates must grasp and know how to get their license in a few easy steps.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regulates and administers license approval and applications, with the North American Securities Administrators Association determining further procedures (NASAA).

Individuals must must pass the Series 6 exam in order to improve their careers. The Series 6 license allows the licensed individual to sell mutual funds, investments, and insurance products.

The Series 7 license, also known as the General Securities Representative Exam, allows you to jumpstart your career as a financial advisor. You can take both the Series 6 and 7 tests at once, but you must pass both to qualify.

Series 63 is mostly concerned with state legislation and regulations. This is also used in conjunction with life insurance products. Brief News from Washington Newsday.