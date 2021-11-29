The Importance Of Ethical Web Scraping In The Modern Internet’s Development

A decade ago, almost no one had heard of web scraping. Many business models today are built on the foundation of automated public web data harvesting. Without proxies or web scraping, certain digital businesses would not be able to exist.

We’re talking with Nedas Viniauskas, the Lead of Commercial Product Owners at Oxylabs, on the history and importance of web scraping. He’s now working with some of the most popular publicly available automated data acquisition tools, and has seen them evolve from simple prototypes to scraping behemoths.

How did you first get acquainted with web scraping, proxies, and other data-gathering tools?

Before joining Oxylabs, I was aware with the notion of proxies and how to use them. Of course, I was more familiar with them as a consumer or layperson than as a business.

At Oxylabs, I had the opportunity to observe and participate in the scraping industry firsthand. I wasn’t directly involved in public web data acquisition when I started here as an account manager, but I did get to look after a number of organizations that were. Such a learning opportunity was an excellent introduction to the sector, as I was able to observe the evolution, obstacles, and victories of web scraping from a variety of perspectives. I saw firsthand how beneficial publicly available data may be, as well as the possible commercial benefits it might provide (such as competitor analysis).

What do you think the impact of web scraping has been on the internet as a whole? What impact has it had on ordinary users’ perceptions of the internet? Web scraping, in my opinion, has made goods and services more accessible. This means that automated data collecting has made aggregation possible, making information more accessible to the average internet user or consumer.

Customers will always seek for the finest bargains, whether in terms of quality, price, or any other metric of value. Previously, we had to sift through the search results manually (or, even earlier, catalogs). Web scraping has allowed aggregators (such as Idealo and Skyscanner) to arise, allowing consumers to compare thousands, if not millions, of products at once.

As a result, the way businesses compete has altered. It’s no longer enough to provide the finest product or service. The “best offer” now includes a variety of benefits such as shipment speed, guarantees, and customer service, among others. Of course, this increases the intensity of the competition.

