The Impact of High Vaccine Demand and Labor Shortages on Pharmacies

Vaccine demand is increasing as Omicron infections expand across the country. Employees are feeling weary, and pharmacies are reportedly closing, according to ABC News, in addition to labor shortages that continue to affect companies.

The CDC recorded a daily change in immunizations of 2,181,735, the highest daily total since May.

“Right now, there’s tremendous increased demand on pharmacies,” says Florida pharmacist Theresa Tolle.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, over 100 pharmaceuticals are currently in short supply, including heart meds, cancer therapies, and antibiotics.

“Pharmacists are stretched very thin between rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines for children, boosters, and seasonal flu shots – on top of their other existing patient care services – while patients need them more than ever,” said B. Douglas Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA). “Pharmacists have labored courageously throughout the pandemic, so it’s concerning that insurance middlemen are pushing so many of these small company owners to the brink.” The FDA has declared that it will “continue to monitor the supply chain.”