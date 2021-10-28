The impact of COVID on the meat industry was underestimated, with 269 workers dying as a result of the virus, according to a new report.

According to a new report from a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the impact of the coronavirus on the meatpacking sector was significantly worse than previously believed.

During the first year of the pandemic, at least 59,000 meatpackers from five major meatpacking enterprises were infected with COVID-19, according to a report issued on Wednesday. From March 1, 2020, to February 1, 2021, another 269 workers perished as a result of the illness.

Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, JBS USA Food Company, National Beef Packing Company, and Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation all submitted illness data for their employees in 2020.

The meatpacking business was at the epicenter of the pandemic, as multiple cases of the virus emerged at meat-processing companies and spread outside of them, with uncertain consequences. At the height of the pandemic, meat-processing companies were chastised for not doing more to shield their workers from the virus’s spread.

According to the report, the new coronavirus infection figures account for 80 percent of the beef industry and 60 percent of the pork market in the United States, and are significantly higher than the 22,700 infections reported by the Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN) in the meat industry.

Meatpackers died at three times the rate that FERN had predicted for the five meat-producing enterprises.

“Outbreaks in meatpacking plants were also drivers of the virus’s spread in their wider communities, leading to additional infections and deaths among those who never set foot in a facility,” said James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, during his opening statement at the hearing on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

“Any notion that these terrible dangers to meatpacking workers were essential to keep food on American families’ tables is dangerous and wrong,” he concluded. We can and must feed people while still keeping workers safe.” The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis stated in its report that the meat industry could have done more to keep workers safe during the pandemic, stating that “meatpacking companies prioritized profits and production over worker safety, continuing to employ practices that led to crowded facilities where the virus spread easily.” According to the survey, meatpacking companies were hesitant to implement worker safety measures such as adding staff temperature checks or providing protective equipment such as masks or barriers between work stations.

