The IMF’s chief denies tampering with World Bank data in order to appease China.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s president, challenged an independent review that showed she urged staff at the World Bank to change a report to avoid angering China in her former role.

Following an inquiry into the 2018 and 2020 editions of the Doing Business report, the World Bank stated on Thursday that it would be terminating it immediately.

The report’s centerpiece assesses countries based on their business policies and economic reforms, prompting governments to compete for higher rankings in order to attract investors.

According to the study, Beijing expressed dissatisfaction with its 78th place placement on the list in 2017, and the following year’s report would have revealed Beijing slipping even farther in the ease of doing business rankings.

The staff of the Washington-based development lender was working on the 2018 edition as the organization’s leadership was involved in sensitive discussions to boost its lending capital, which was contingent on a deal with China and the US.

According to the inquiry by law firm WilmerHale, the World Bank’s then-president Jim Kim and Georgieva, the bank’s CEO at the time, asked staff to look into revising the methodology in reference to China in the final weeks before the report was released at the end of October 2017.

According to the World Bank’s report of the investigation, Kim discussed the rankings with senior Chinese officials who were dismayed by the country’s standing, and his aides broached the issue of how to improve it.

According to the investigation, Georgieva chastised a World Bank senior official for “mishandling the Bank’s relationship with China and failing to appreciate the importance of the Doing Business report to the country,” which analyzed 80,000 documents and interviewed more than three dozen current and former World Bank employees.

Under pressure from top management, workers modified some of the input data, boosting China’s score from 78 to 78 in 2018, the same as the year before.

According to the probe, Georgieva congratulated the senior World Bank official for “doing his part for multilateralism.”

Georgieva later went to the manager in charge of the report’s house to get a copy and praise them for their assistance in “resolving the problem.”

Georgieva, a Bulgarian national who became the IMF’s managing director in October 2019, refuted the inquiry.

“I firmly disagree with the conclusions and interpretations of the Investigation of Data Irregularities as it relates to my role in the World Bank’s Doing Business report of 2018,” she said in a statement to Washington Newsday.