The IMF says it hasn’t made a decision on whether Georgieva will keep her job.

The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that it has yet to make a decision on whether Kristalina Georgieva, its embattled leader, will remain her position.

The lack of clarity about her future coincides with the start of the IMF and World Bank’s fall sessions on Monday.

While working at the World Bank, Georgieva falsified statistics in favor of China, according to a law firm’s study.

Over the weekend, the IMF board met with executives from the company, WilmerHale, as well as Georgieva.

The board said it made “additional considerable progress today in its evaluation with a view to very shortly complete its consideration of the subject” in a statement released late Sunday.

“The Executive Board has always stated its commitment to a comprehensive, objective, and timely review,” the statement continued.

The legal firm discovered that Georgieva, together with her associate Simeon Djankov, a former Bulgarian finance minister who authored the study, and Jim Yong Kim, the World Bank’s then-president, urged staff to alter the calculation of China’s rating in order to avoid angering Beijing.

The move came as the bank’s leadership was in the midst of delicate talks with Beijing over boosting the bank’s lending capital.

Georgieva has always refuted the report’s findings, and she had no immediate response on Sunday.

Several prominent economists have defended Georgieva.

Nobel laureate and former World Bank chief economist Joseph Stiglitz termed the moves to impeach Georgieva a “coup” and the WilmerHale study a “hatchet job” in an opinion post published late September in Project Syndicate, an online media source.