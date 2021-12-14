The Illegal Eel Trade is “More Money Than Drugs Or Guns.”

Reduced eel numbers and measures such as fishing quotas have fueled a billion-dollar underground market in the delicacy, which one ecologist has named “the greatest wildlife crime on the globe.”

Here are some facts and numbers about the endangered eel’s global illegal trade:

The estimated annual value of the illegal trade in glass eels, which are young eels traded from Europe to Asia.

Because there are so many unknowns about how eels breed, and they won’t do so in captivity, trapping and nurturing their wild-born offspring is the best option to supply hungry customers.

Due to a fall in Japanese eel stocks across east Asia, farmers in the region have been obliged to import European and American glass eels and nurture them to maturity for eating.

Prices have risen as a result of shortages in a delicacy across portions of Asia.

The date on which the European Union banned all glass eel exports outside its borders.

The European eel was listed in Annex II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) three years ago, which governs its trade.

The European eel is likewise listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with its Japanese and American counterparts listed as endangered.

According to the Sustainable Eel Group (SEG), 23 percent of the European glass eels that wash up on the continent’s coasts each year are transported to Asia, primarily China.

Around 440 tons of European glass eels are thought to arrive on the region’s coastlines each year, according to scientists, with the EU’s law enforcement agency Europol reporting that 100 tons were illegally shipped to Asia in 2018.

According to SEG president Andrew Kerr, it’s “the worst wildlife crime on the planet.”

The value of a glass eel, dubbed “white gold” because of the exorbitant prices it can fetch, rises exponentially as it goes through the supply chain.

According to Kerr, a fisherman in Europe might get 10 cents for a glass eel, but by the time it reaches Hong Kong, its value has risen to one euro.

The eel is worth 10 euros after a year of being reared in China.

“As a result, you get the impression of a hundredfold increase in a year’s time. That is why it is so appealing. The profit is bigger than the profit from narcotics, persons, and guns “Kerr stated.

Almost all of the eel consumed in Japan today comes from glass-raised aquaculture farms.