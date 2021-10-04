The identity of a Facebook whistleblower has been revealed, and he claims that the company prioritizes profit before safety.

In a television interview on Sunday, the whistleblower who provided a trove of Facebook papers suggesting the social media giant knew its products were fuelling hate and damaging children’s mental health revealed her identity, accusing the business of putting “profit over safety.”

Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for Google and Pinterest, but she told CBS television show “60 Minutes” that Facebook was “significantly worse” than anything she had seen previously.

She demanded that the firm be regulated. “Facebook has repeatedly demonstrated that business comes before safety. It is subsidizing, and our safety is being used to pay for corporate profits,” Haugen explained.

“The current version of Facebook is tearing our societies apart and inciting ethnic bloodshed all over the world,” she stated.

The world’s largest social media site has been embroiled in a maelstrom sparked by Haugen, who shared documents with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal as an anonymous whistleblower detailing how Facebook knew its products, particularly Instagram, were affecting young girls.

She discussed how the algorithm that chooses what to show in a user’s News Feed is designed for information that creates a reaction in the 60 Minutes interview.

According to Haugen, it is “easier to inspire people to fury than it is to inspire people to other emotions.”

“Facebook has understood that changing the algorithm to make it safer will result in consumers spending less time on the site, clicking on fewer advertising, and making less money.”

She claimed that during the 2020 US presidential election, the corporation recognized the harm that such content posed and activated safety measures to mitigate it.

“As soon as the election is done, they turn them off, or they modify the settings back to what they were before, to emphasize growth over safety,” she claimed.

She claimed that no one at Facebook is malicious, but that the incentives are “misaligned.”

“When you consume more material on Facebook, Facebook generates more money… And the more they are exposed to rage, the more they interact with it, and the more they consume.”

Although 60 Minutes reported that some of the organizers of the riot used social media, Haugen did not draw a direct link between the decision to scale back safety systems and the US Capitol disturbance on January 6.

