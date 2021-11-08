The Huthis of Yemen have sentenced a model to five years in prison.

The Huthi rebel organization in Yemen has sentenced a model to five years in prison for “drug misuse” and “prostitution,” allegations her defense has denied and rights groups have denounced.

Entisar al-Hammadi, 20, was detained at a checkpoint in February on her way to a photo session in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital.

The Huthis, who are backed by Iran, gained control of Sanaa in 2014 and have been waging a morality campaign, especially against women.

The five-year sentence was announced late Sunday by the rebel news agency Saba, following a court verdict in Sanaa.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned Hammadi’s trial as plagued with “irregularities and abuse” when it began in June.

According to her defense, Hammadi’s detention was motivated by her fame on social media, where she has thousands of followers.

“The sentencing is harsh and politically motivated,” tweeted Afrah Nassar, a Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch.

According to a rights group and her lawyer, Hammadi attempted suicide in a rebel-run jail in Sanaa in July.

Hammadi, who was born in Yemen to an Ethiopian mother and a Yemeni father, has posted dozens of photos on the internet in traditional attire, jeans, or leather jackets, both with and without an Islamic headscarf.

She has tens of thousands of Instagram and Facebook followers.

Hammadi has worked as a model for four years and appeared in two Yemeni TV programs last year, according to HRW.

Hammadi was “interrogated while blindfolded, physically and verbally harassed, exposed to racist remarks, and compelled to ‘confess’ to multiple charges — including drug possession and prostitution,” according to Amnesty International.

Since Yemen’s civil war began in 2014, violence against women has increased, particularly in Huthi-controlled areas, according to the United Nations.

The Huthis, whose internationally recognized government is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, control majority of the country’s north.