The Hong Kong Elite Selects a New ‘Patriots Only’ Legislative Assembly.

Under Beijing’s “patriots only” rules, Hong Kong’s political elite will select new city MPs on Sunday, substantially reducing the number of directly elected seats and tightly controlling who can compete for office.

It is the first legislative election under the auspices of a new political framework imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong two years ago in response to large and often deadly pro-democracy rallies.

Only 20 of the 90 parliamentary seats will be directly elected, after all applicants have been screened for patriotism and political devotion to China.

Polls will open at 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) for the 4.5 million registered voters in the 7.5 million-strong city, and polls indicates that turnout will be low.

A committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists will select the greatest number of members in the legislature, 40.

The remaining 30 will be chosen by pro-Beijing committees made up of special-interest and business representatives.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s leader, and her ministers have worked hard to stoke popular enthusiasm for the elections.

For the first time, polling stations have been put up on the Chinese mainland to serve Hong Kong residents.

The government has purchased front pages and billboards in newspapers, mailed leaflets to every home, sent text messages to mobile phones reminding people to vote, and made public transportation free for the day.

According to media reports, private corporations have heeded the call, with companies such as property giant Sun Hung Kai and accountancy behemoth KPMG pushing employees to vote.

Despite the citywide promotional push, the latest polling data revealed that just 48% of respondents stated they would vote, a new low, and 52% said they could not find a candidate worthy of support.

Last week, Lam tried to dampen expectations by telling state media that a low attendance could mean “the government is functioning well and its legitimacy is high.”

Lam’s approval rating is at about 36%, according to independent polling.

Beijing has spoken out in support of Sunday’s election, seeing the new system as a way to drive out “anti-China” individuals and restore order in a legislature free of a disruptive opposition.

Authoritarian China, critics argue, has effectively prohibited alternative politics in a city that formerly had a raucous political culture.

Hundreds of major opposition figures have been imprisoned, disqualified, or fled the country, including numerous Democrats who won seats in the legislature in the previous election.

No candidates have been proposed by Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy parties.

A rising number of Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in other countries.