The ‘hijacking’ of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates is over, according to a UK agency.

A suspected hijacking of a ship in the Gulf of Oman has concluded, and the ship is secure, according to a UK maritime security organization, days after a deadly attack on a tanker in the area.

“The ship’s boarders have disembarked. The vessel is secure. Without going into detail, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) tweeted, “Incident complete.”

The event occurred just days after two people were killed in an attack on a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which the US and Israel blamed on Iran.

Armed men hijacked the Panama-flagged tanker and ordered it to proceed to Iran, according to Lloyd’s List.

On Tuesday, the UKTMO claimed the ship was “potentially hijacked” 60 miles east of the emirate of Fujairah as it approached the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship was identified as the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess, an asphalt and bitumen tanker, by maritime security analysts at Dryad Global and Aurora Intelligence.

According to Lloyd’s List, the ship was heading towards Iran under the command of armed personnel, with British and US naval operations keeping an eye on the situation.

Muscat had received information on the Asphalt Princess being involved in “a hijacking situation in international seas in the Gulf of Oman,” according to an Omani maritime security source.

“The Royal Air Force of Oman is conducting flights in the area, and the Royal Navy of Oman has dispatched a number of ships from its fleet to help safeguard international seas in the region,” a source said, according to a statement from the defense ministry.

The Times said that “armed forces” had boarded the vessel and were “directing it towards Iran,” according to Richard Meade, editor of the shipping industry intelligence site Lloyds List.

The event occurred near the entry of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest waterways, only days after an Israeli-linked tanker destined for the UAE was attacked and killed.

“Reported ‘incidents’ in the Persian Gulf and surrounding region appeared completely suspicious,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Khatibzadeh stated, “Reaffirming our strong commitment to regional stability and maritime security, Iran stands ready to offer help in the event of any maritime mishaps.”

The US did not assign blame for the current incident, but State Department spokesman Ned Price said Iran had displayed “a very worrying trend of belligerence.”

“It is too early for us to pass judgment on this specific situation right now,” Price told reporters.

