The high-stakes nuclear talks with Iran are set to resume.

International discussions on Iran’s nuclear program will resume on Monday in Vienna, five months after they were interrupted, with many predicting huge roadblocks to a quick resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The discussions ended on a promising one in June, with officials stating they were “near” to a deal, but the election of ultraconservative Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has changed the landscape.

For several months, Iran has disregarded calls from Western countries to resume discussions, all the while bolstering its nuclear program’s capabilities.

While the talks have finally resumed, the mood music is depressing.

The stance of Tehran, according to US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, “doesn’t augur well for the discussions.”

“Of course, we will not be prepared to sit idly if they start going too close, too close for comfort,” Malley told US National Public Radio earlier this week.

In exchange for severe limits on Iran’s nuclear program, the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), provided the easing of some of the country’s economic sanctions.

However, the agreement began to break apart in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Iran retaliated the following year by violating the nuclear deal’s constraints on its nuclear activity.

It has been enriching uranium to record levels in recent months and has curtailed the work of UN inspectors responsible with overseeing Iran’s nuclear facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Organization, visited Tehran last week in the hopes of resolving many issues between the agency and Iran.

On his return, he stated that “no progress” had been achieved on the problems he had addressed.

Western diplomats decided not to advocate for a resolution critical of Iran at the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting last week in order to avoid jeopardizing the JCPOA talks.

If the standoff persists, the US has indicated that a special meeting of the board of directors could be called in December.

According to Henry Rome, an Iran analyst at the Eurasia Group, “Iran’s inability to strike a relatively simple compromise with the IAEA reflects adversely on the prognosis for the nuclear talks.”

"Iran may calculate that its unrestricted nuclear achievements… will put additional pressure on the West to quickly yield ground in discussions," Rome wrote in a note, but stressed that this would not be the case.