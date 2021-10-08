The head of China’s central bank has promised to intensify the country’s anti-fintech crackdown.

The governor of China’s central bank stated that the country’s online payments industry will be strengthened, and that the country’s anti-monopoly crackdown will continue, implying that Beijing will continue its regulatory crackdown on the country’s technology behemoths.

Authorities have been investigating a number of domestic digital behemoths, including e-commerce behemoth Alibaba and food delivery juggernaut Meituan, for alleged monopolistic behavior and aggressive data gathering.

The campaign is part of a broader government strategy to strengthen its control on the world’s second largest economy, which includes a focus on private education, real estate, and casinos.

In a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector, People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang said, “We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behavior.”

He went on to say that the central bank would beef up oversight of the payments industry and require all financial services firms to be licensed.

“China’s top platform businesses have amassed vast data from consumers,” Yi said, adding that their “winner-take-all nature… could lead to market hegemony and harm innovation efficiency.”

As the governing Communist Party strives to reign in the “unruly rise” of internet companies, Chinese regulators demanded substantial reforms to the country’s largest payment app Alipay in September.

According to the Financial Times, Alipay, which has over one billion customers in China and other Asian countries, has been forced to split off its profitable micro lending business.

Ant Financial’s parent company’s record-breaking $37 billion IPO was canceled at the last minute by regulators in November, after founder Jack Ma criticized officials for restricting innovation. Ant Financial is Alibaba’s fintech division.

Ma’s corporate empire has been targeted as part of a broader assault on digital corporations aiming at eliminating monopolies and improving data security, which has slashed company valuations by billions of dollars.