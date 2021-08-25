The Hazara of Afghanistan are a long-persecuted minority who live in fear of the Taliban.

Schools and rallies have been destroyed, hospitals have been targeted, and commuters have been ambushed: the Hazara community has been the subject of some of Afghanistan’s most heinous attacks for years.

Now that the Taliban has retaken power, the majority Shiite Muslim group fears that Sunni hardliners will turn on them again, as they did during the Taliban’s previous government in the 1990s.

Even though the Taliban have promised to rule in a more moderate manner this time, a statue of a notable Hazara leader was vandalized just days after the Islamists retook power.

Here’s a quick rundown of the community’s history:

The Hazaras, who hail from the country’s rocky central highlands, are thought to be descended from Genghis Khan’s Mongol invaders who ravaged Afghanistan in the 13th century.

Hazaras, who make up 10 to 20% of the country’s 38 million population, have been marginalized because of their faith in a society torn apart by deep conflicts.

According to some estimates, about half of the Hazara population was killed out in the late 1800s, with many more being enslaved during the Pashtun conquest of their native territory.

Slavery, religious and economic persecution, as well as displacement and ethnic cleansing, have all been perpetrated against the tribe over the years.

During the previous four decades of conflict, they have also been targeted by a variety of parties, including savage shelling of their areas.

During the civil conflict that followed the Soviet army’s withdrawal in the late 1980s, Hazara militia members were accused of carrying out their own atrocities.

Thousands of Hazaras are thought to have been killed by the Taliban during their scorched-earth takeover of the country in the late 1990s.

The Hazaras make up the majority of the country’s Shiite minority, which has long been regarded as heretical by Sunni hardliners.

The group has also been criticized of being too close to Iran, and tens of thousands of people have migrated there as economic migrants to work mostly menial jobs over the years.

Over the last decade, thousands of Hazaras have been trained by Iranian security services and deployed with Shiite militias in Syria’s civil conflict.

Last year, Iran’s foreign minister referred to Hazara militia members as the “best forces with a military background” that might be utilized in Afghanistan to combat the Islamic State.

The Hazaras profited the most from the order imposed by the US toppling of the Taliban in 2001.

They were successful in enrolling their children in schools –. Brief News from Washington Newsday.