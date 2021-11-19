The Gulf Clan Cartel has been declared ‘dead’ by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

After the capture of its head and dozens of other members, Colombian President Ivan Duque declared the “end” of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, which was formerly the country’s largest.

On October 23, Dairo Antonio Usuga, commonly known as Otoniel, was apprehended by 500 police and military troops in a raid.

The 50-year-old is awaiting extradition to the United States on drug trafficking allegations, with a $5 million reward for his apprehension.

Authorities have arrested another 90 accused members of Colombia’s largest cocaine cartel, which operates in nearly 30 countries in collaboration with Mexican criminal gangs.

“As a monolithic entity, the Gulf Clan has come to an end,” Duque told Colmundo Radio.

“The chain of command was entirely broken,” he claimed, “and it was greatly concentrated in the figure of ‘Otoniel.'”

“Surrender, or we will attack them hard,” the president told the Clan’s remaining members.

Otoniel was apprehended in Colombia’s northwestern forests, where he also battled with far-right paramilitary forces. He was wanted for murder, terrorism, child recruitment, and kidnapping, among other offenses.

Four soldiers were assassinated in revenge for the Gulf Clan crackdown, according to authorities.

According to police, the organization was responsible for a third of all cocaine exports from Colombia, the world’s largest producer.

The major destination is the United States.

The Clan is estimated to have a force of 1,600 individuals, according to the Indepaz research institute, while officials think it has around 3,800 combatants and members.

Colombia is officially at peace after striking a peace agreement with the FARC guerilla group in 2016 to put an end to more than 50 years of armed strife.

However, warfare over territory and resources by dissident guerillas, the ELN rebel group, paramilitary forces, and drug cartels has erupted in recent months.