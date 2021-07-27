The growth of manufactured goods in the United States slowed in June.

According to government data released Tuesday, orders for big-ticket manufactured items climbed at a slower-than-expected rate in the United States last month, as the computer chip shortage continued to take its toll.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.8 percent gain in durable goods orders in June, which was lower than predicted and significantly lower than the 3.2 percent growth observed the month before, which was drastically revised up.

According to the data, durable goods orders have increased 13 of the last 14 months, with the transportation category accounting for 2.1 percent of the overall increase last month.

Non-defense aircraft and parts increased by 17% as Boeing supplied more planes in this category.

However, orders for automobiles and parts declined 0.3 percent as US automakers continued to struggle with chip shortages, forcing several to shut down production lines.

“Vehicle production and orders have been crazily volatile in recent months, and the cacophony is likely to continue for some time,” Pantheon Macroeconomics analyst Ian Shepherdson said.

Despite the chip shortages, computers and electrical items increased by 1%. Orders for communication equipment increased by 6.4 percent in this category.

Orders for electrical equipment, appliances, and components, on the other hand, were unchanged from May.

Defense aircraft and parts had a 9.9% increase in transportation equipment.

