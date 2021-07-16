The Great Tuna Debate: Subway Cites Scientific Experts As Proof That It’s “100% Real”

Subway has launched a website to combat rumors that the tuna in its sandwiches isn’t real, claiming that scientific experts have confirmed that it is “100% real.”

Subwaytunafacts.com responds to a New York Times report claiming that a DNA test conducted on a sample of Subway’s sandwich revealed that it did not contain tuna.

The article is a hoax, according to Subway, which claims on their website, “What actually happened is that the New York Times commissioned a test that couldn’t identify tuna DNA in their sample.” This is not unusual when analyzing cooked tuna, according to scientific experts, and it does not imply that the sample tested contains no tuna.

The website also cites USA Today, which found that the New York Times conclusion “lacked key context about the limitations of DNA testing of denatured proteins” after conducting an independent fact check.

Subway CEO John Chidsey cleared the tuna issue in an interview with CNN, claiming the sandwich contains 100 percent real tuna.

“I say follow the science, because according to science, once tuna is cooked, its DNA becomes denatured, which means you can’t distinguish one way or the other when you test it. Subwaytunafacts.com is the name of our website. It will guide you through the entire scientific process. You can see every detail of the story there, and I believe that this will clearly lay out the facts and dispel any misunderstandings.

“People adore our tuna,” he continued. Because we’re so proud of our tuna, I believe that’s the end of the story.”

The allegations against Subway’s tuna began with a lawsuit filed in California, which has since been changed to state that the restaurant serves only 100% wild-caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna.

The complaint, according to Subways, “represents a reckless and improper attack on Subway’s brand and reputation, as well as the livelihood of its franchisees.”