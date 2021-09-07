The Governor of Texas has signed a contentious voting access bill.

After a months-long battle with Democrats who claim it restricts minorities’ voting rights, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s contentious election integrity bill on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1 forbids drive-in voting and imposes various other limits on voting hours and mail-in voting, which advocates believe makes elections safer by preventing voter fraud.

“It does make it easier for folks to vote,” Abbott said at the signing in the northeast Texas city of Tyler.

“No one will be denied the right to vote if they are qualified to vote. It does, however, make it more difficult for cheats to vote illegally.”

Abbott’s signature came after a protracted struggle in which 50 Democratic lawmakers fled Texas in a last-ditch effort to deny Republicans the bare minimum of current representatives required to vote.

The action comes as Trump loyalists continue to claim, without evidence, that significant voter fraud happened in the 2020 election, which he lost.

An earlier version of the bill was dubbed “an assault on democracy” by President Joe Biden, who said it would disproportionately harm voters of color.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 18 American states have passed voting restrictions since January, with another dozen in the works.

Local Latinos, unionists, and retirees have already filed challenges against the bill, and a bipartisan effort in Congress is underway to pass voter protections under the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would trump the Texas law.

“Voting in Texas is one of the most onerous tasks in the country. “Today, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that will make it even more difficult for eligible Texans to exercise their right to vote,” said Chris Turner, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus.

“On December 3, Senate Bill 1 will take effect. We urge the US Senate to move quickly on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, given the legislation’s intended hurdles to voting and the fact that redistricting is just around the horizon. It is essential to the survival of our democracy.”