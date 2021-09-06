The Governor of a Taliban Province Promises to Fight ISIS.

He fought the old Afghan government for years as a Taliban commander. Mullah Neda Mohammad has vowed to continue fighting rival jihadists, the Islamic State (IS), now that his hardline outfit has regained power.

Mohammad took over as governor of Nangarhar province, which is home to the IS Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter, following the Taliban’s triumph in August.

Mohammad told AFP that his forces have captured 70 to 80 IS members since taking control of Nangarhar’s province capital, Jalalabad, the country’s fifth largest city.

IS has carried out some of Afghanistan’s bloodiest atrocities in recent years, slaughtering victims in mosques, temples, public squares, and even hospitals.

On August 26, the organization claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing near Kabul airport that killed over 100 Afghans and 13 US troops.

Since 2011, it had been the bloodiest strike against American personnel in Afghanistan.

Following the explosion, the US military said it had carried out a drone strike in Nangarhar province targeting an IS “planner.”

Despite this, Mohammad believes IS does not pose as much of a threat as it did in Iraq and Syria.

“They have suffered numerous casualties here in northern and eastern Afghanistan,” he told AFP at the governor’s mansion in Jalalabad, which is now draped in Taliban banners.

“There will be no reason for (IS) to be here” if the Taliban take power, he claimed. “We don’t see the Islamic State as a threat.”

While the fact that both IS and the Taliban are extreme Sunni Islamist fighters, they disagree on religious and strategic details, despite both claiming to be the real flag-bearers of jihad.

This squabble has resulted in bloodshed between the two.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communications, one IS article issued after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of forsaking jihadists with the US exit plan.

According to a UN study released in July, the current estimates of IS’s numbers range from 500 active combatants to several thousand.

During the Taliban’s summer onslaught, however, a wave of prison breakouts resulted in the freeing of a large number of IS members.

The Taliban rose to power with incredible speed, and Mohammad recalled how he and his fighters marched into Jalalabad without firing a single shot.

As they advanced, they faced fierce resistance from former government soldiers in nearby Sherzad, but once they secured the settlement, they received word of a surrender.

