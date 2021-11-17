The GM Factory Opens, Kickstarting Detroit’s Electric Vehicle Pickup Campaign.

When General Motors formally opens its first electric pickup truck factory on Wednesday, it takes a step closer to its much-touted “all-EV” future.

President Joe Biden will be on hand to celebrate the unveiling of Factory Zero, a 36-year-old plant in Hamtramck, Michigan that has been retooled for electric vehicles (EV).

The celebration takes place ahead of the first commercial delivery of the GMC Hummer Pickup, the first electric pickup by a Big 3 firm, as Detroit tries to maintain its supremacy in the lucrative US truck sector in the face of competition from Tesla and newer upstarts.

The EV Hummer pickup is the first in a series of electric behemoths from Detroit’s legacy automakers. Ford has revealed an electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck, and Chrysler owner Stellantis has revealed plans for an electric Ram pickup truck as part of a growing fleet.

In the midst of competition not only from Tesla, but also from EV startups like Rivian, which have recently surged on Wall Street, legacy firms have stepped up their efforts.

Pickup trucks are a proven cash cow for automakers, thanks to consistent demand from industries like construction and energy, as well as government customers who are under pressure to lessen their carbon footprint.

While Detroit can count on EV pickup truck sales to such organizations, it’s unclear how well the vehicles will resonate with everyday buyers.

“Who is that electric pickup buyer?” says the narrator. Michelle Krebs, a longtime analyst at Cox Automotive, believes the Detroit behemoths will continue to produce vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

“Initially, EVs will only be a fraction of overall truck capacity,” she said. “They aren’t putting their money on electric pickup trucks. They’re taking things slowly at first.” The direction of the market will also be determined by the evolution of transportation in the United States. EVs account for around 3% of new vehicle sales at the moment.

Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure measure into law on Monday, which includes $7.5 billion for new electric vehicle charging stations.

It’s difficult to overestimate the importance of trucks — particularly pickup trucks — to Detroit automakers, with profit margins growing as customers select for premium features and amenities.

According to Edmunds, the average transaction price for full-size trucks increased by more than 40% to nearly $50,000 in the decade leading up to 2019.

In 2020, pickups accounted for one-fifth of the US market, a.