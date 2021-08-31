The Global Vaccine Timeline Extends Past 2023, according to an infographic.

According to a new research from the Economist Intelligence Unit, the road to national immunization protection against COVID-19 may still be long depending on where you reside. According to the report, it will take years for the vaccine to reach the bulk of the population in many areas.

While most Latin American economies are likely to have comprehensive coverage by mid-2022, the scenario in Asia appears to be bleaker. It is projected that most emerging economies will take until the end of next year, if not later, to attain this goal. China, Mongolia, South Korea, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia are the only exceptions.

Vaccinations are taking longer in one of the region’s most advanced economies than they are elsewhere. By the end of next year, Japan is expected to have reached 60% vaccination coverage among its population. Africa is the continent where immunizations are likely to take the longest to spread.

According to the EIU, most European countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Israel, and a few Gulf states, are on a rapid vaccination path. According to the researchers, the worldwide cost of not obtaining 60% vaccination coverage among the population by mid-2022 will be $2.3 trillion between 2022 and 2025.