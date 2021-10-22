The Global Cannabinoid Market Will Be Revolutionized By CBPlus.

The popularity of cannabis and cannabinoids has skyrocketed in recent years, resulting in burgeoning cannabis marketplaces all over the world. By the year 2028, the European cannabis market is anticipated to be worth around €115 billion. Furthermore, by 2024, global spending on legal cannabis is expected to reach $43 billion.

Cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, has gotten a lot of attention. Due to consumer demand, CBD products have been on a steep rising trajectory, and CBD market growth rates reflect this. According to Grand View Research, the CBD market is expected to increase at a rate of 20 to 23 percent each year over the next five years.

Cannabis and cannabinoids generated from cannabis are still prohibited in some nations. Some nations, such as Turkey, China, and Japan, have outright bans or restrictions on hemp-related items. As a result, many people all around the world are still unable to obtain CBD products.

This isn’t to say that these people aren’t curious about the potential benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids. This indicates that cannabinoids that aren’t generated from cannabis or hemp are in high demand.

SynBiotic SE, a German platform company, has now produced CBPlus, the world’s first CBD substitute extract that isn’t made from hemp. “We are the first firm in this area to offer a true alternative to standard CBD extracts,” stated Lars Müller, CEO of SynBiotic SE. “Our platform approach enabled this groundbreaking act,” he noted.

SynBiotic SE uses a buy-and-build investment strategy that focuses on worldwide markets, and this product will assist the company solidify and increase its market position. CBPlus is poised to shake up the worldwide cannabis and cannabinoid business, having experienced tremendous success in the past as a result of its previous product breakthroughs and acquisitions.

CBPlus is an alternative CBD extract that contains terpenes and cannabinoids such as CBD that aren’t found in hemp. Instead, these molecules will be obtained from diverse cannabinoid and terpene-containing plants, such as hops, and will be responsible for the effects associated with cannabis.

"Many SynBiotic SE companies are supporting the development of the new product, including Lean Labs Pharma GmbH, which will manufacture and distribute the extract as a raw material for novel goods." Solidmind Group GmbH is now working on the first product based on this technology and will be the first to offer it under the SynBiotic brand.