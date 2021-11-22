The ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel takes the box office lead in North America.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony’s latest family-friendly foray into the weird supernatural, topped the North American box office with an estimated $44 million during the three-day weekend, according to industry expert Exhibitor Relations.

The film is set 37 years after the first “Ghostbusters” and is chock-full of nods to the original. It features cameos by original performers Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver, and is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original.

This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Mckenna Grace in a ghost story set decades later in small-town Oklahoma, rather than 1980s Manhattan. But fear not: the infamous Stay-Puft marshmallow man has returned, although in small, to haunt the eerie aisles of a Walmart.

Meanwhile, the Disney/Marvel superhero film “Eternals” dropped from #1 to second place for the weekend, grossing $10.8 million. In the narrative of an eternal species of aliens that emerge from hiding to save the Earth, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Gemma Chan appear.

At $8.1 million, Paramount’s family-friendly “Clifford the Big Red Dog” came in third, down one spot. It follows young Emily Elizabeth and her enormous dog as they tromp across New York City, based on the children’s book series.

“King Richard,” a Warner Bros. film, has earned “rapturous reviews” and has sparked Oscar speculation for Will Smith, who plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. (Smith also serves as a co-producer.) However, its debut weekend grossed only $5.7 million, placing it fourth at the box office, presumably because to its simultaneous HBO Max broadcast.

“Dune,” a Warner Bros. sci-fi extravaganza, came in fifth place, down two spots, with $3.1 million. Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac appear in this adaptation of the Frank Herbert classic about survival on a terrifying desert world.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($2.8 million) and “No Time to Die” ($2.7 million) rounded out the top ten.

“The French Dispatch” ($970,000) is a film based on a true story.

“Belfast” is a $940,000 film.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” ($888,000) is a film about a man who goes wrong.