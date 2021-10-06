The Gallipoli Shipwrecks are now open to the public.

Divers may see the hulking hulls of great warships off Turkey’s western coast, witness to a World War I fight that spawned nations and is now an underwater museum.

The HMS Majestic of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom is one of 14 shipwrecks at Gallipoli, a peninsula that has been the graveyard of navies from ancient times.

The final major struggle for the Dardanelles Strait, which connects the Mediterranean to Russia, was a disaster for British and French forces, who were forced to flee after months of warfare that cost tens of thousands of deaths.

While the Allies finally won the war, their sacrifices in the 1915 combat were a watershed point in the establishment of modern Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand’s national consciousness.

Now, Turkey, where history and politics appear to be intimately connected, is opening the site to divers from across the world, just in time for the country’s centennial celebrations in 2023.

“It’s like stepping back in time to 1915 and World War I,” says Savas Karakas, a diver and documentary filmmaker who was among the first to investigate the wrecks when they opened to the public earlier this month.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to remember our history,” says professional underwater photographer Ethem Keskin of the wrecks, which range in depth from a few meters to 80 meters.

“I remembered the moment they sank and you could feel the strain of war.”

Gallipoli, Turkey hopes, will become the next go-to destination for divers wishing to connect with historical events that created the modern world.

Other hotspots include Papua New Guinea’s Chuuk Lagoon, which is known for its World War II wreckage, and the Marshall Islands’ Bikini Atoll, which is still suffering from the effects of US nuclear testing in the 1940s and 1950s.

“Gallipoli is now becoming a viable option,” Karakas remarked. “Each shipwreck is like a medal on our chest,” says the narrator.

At the commencement of an ill-fated ground battle to recapture the Dardanelles from the Ottoman Empire, which was already dying, Allied troops waded ashore on the peninsula.

The battle began on April 25, 1915, pitting Allied troops from France, Britain, Australia and New Zealand against the Ottomans and Germany.

The Allies hoped to establish a supply route to Russia and seize Constantinople, as Istanbul was known under the Ottoman and Byzantine empires.

After nearly nine months, they quit up. Washington Newsday Brief News.