The G7 calls for ‘immediate action’ on Omicron, as the WHO issues a warning on a new variant.

The WHO warned of potentially “severe” implications as G7 health ministers called for “immediate action” to tackle the highly transmissible new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading around the world.

As the new strain, initially found last week in southern Africa, travels fast to Europe, Asia, and North America, Australia and Japan have joined a growing list of countries implementing additional travel restrictions or closing their borders.

Omicron’s emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were reported. While no deaths have been reported, and it’s unclear how infectious or vaccine-resistant the strain will be, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19.

Many countries, particularly in Western Europe, have already faced with dramatic increases in cases and have implemented forced mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews, or lockdowns, leaving companies fearful of yet another bleak holiday season.

“The world community is facing the threat of a novel, highly transmissible strain of COVID-19, which necessitates immediate action,” ministers said after the emergency G7 conference convened by chair Britain.

The World Health Organization declared the overall danger from Omicron to be “very high,” warning that any significant increase would put strain on health systems and result in additional deaths.

“If another big Covid-19 rise is triggered by Omicron, the implications could be severe,” the WHO said, adding that “the total worldwide risk associated with the new VOC (variant of concern) Omicron is rated as extremely high.”

Scientists in South Africa said they had discovered a new variety with at least ten mutations, compared to three for Beta and two for Delta — the strain that disrupted global recovery and forced millions of people to return to lockdown around the world.

Japan joined Israel in announcing plans to ban all new foreign visitors on Monday. Australia stated that the lifting of restrictions that would have allowed skilled workers and international students to enter the country starting Wednesday would be delayed by two weeks.

Britain, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the United States are among the countries that have imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa.

“The African people cannot be condemned for the immorally low level of vaccinations accessible in Africa — and they should not be punished for recognizing and sharing critical science and health information with the rest of the world,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

President Xi Jinping of China donated one billion Covid vaccine pills to Africa on Monday, as the region battles to obtain enough vaccines to immunize its people.