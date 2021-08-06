The G7 blames Iran for the deadly tanker attack, and the US releases “evidence.”

Iran was behind the deadly tanker strike on July 29-30, according to G7 foreign ministers, while the US military disclosed specifics of the explosive drone and indicated it was made in Iran.

Meanwhile, as pressure on Iran grew, the UN Security Council agreed to meet on Monday to address the incident off the coast of Oman.

The G7 said in a statement that “all available information plainly points to Iran” in the attack on the Israel-linked tanker that killed a former British soldier and a Romanian national.

“This was a premeditated and targeted strike that was clearly illegal under international law… In a statement, the ministers of the seven developed countries said, “There is no justification for this act.”

Iran has categorically denied any involvement in the attack on the M/T Mercer Street, which occurred as regional tensions rise and discussions to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran come to a halt.

“Vessels must be permitted to navigate freely in conformity with international law,” the G7 ministers declared, vowing to “do our utmost to defend all shipping, which is vital to the global economy.”

“Iran’s actions, as well as its backing for proxy forces and non-state armed players, pose a threat to world peace and security,” they stated, urging Tehran to cease all operations that are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

At a closed-door Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday, European countries and the US repeated their charges.

“The United Kingdom is aware that Iran was behind this strike. We know it was planned and targeted,” British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said, adding that the evidence was “clear cut.”

“Diplomacy and conversation are still on the table. “However, if Iran decides not to go that road, we will strive to hold Iran accountable and impose a cost,” she told reporters.

On Monday, the UN Security Council will have an open discussion on maritime security to address the event in greater detail.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command, which is responsible for operations in the Middle East, revealed the findings of its preliminary investigation, stating that the drone’s remnants suggested it was produced in Iran.

Three one-way drones equipped with explosives were targeted in the attack, according to CentCom, but the first two failed to hit the ship and sank.

Investigators were able to recover the remains of one of them.

The ship was hit by the third drone, which exploded and left a six-foot (two-meter) hole in the ceiling. Brief News from Washington Newsday.