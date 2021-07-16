The G20 is cracking down on international corporate taxes.

On Saturday, leaders of the world’s 20 major economies decided to press forward with a proposal to impose a worldwide company tax of at least 15% to prevent multinational corporations from taking advantage of low tax rates in some nations.

This G20 proposal represents the most comprehensive change of the international tax system in decades, with the potential to reshape the global economy, including where businesses choose to operate and who gets to tax them.

The plan’s details are yet unknown, and finance ministers have until October to approve the idea before reconvening in Rome for a summit.

“We have secured a historic agreement on a more stable and fairer worldwide tax architecture after many years of debate and building on the progress made last year,” the finance ministers said in a joint statement at the end of the sessions.

This historic agreement has the potential to turn the world economy on its head.

Experts told CNBC that cross-border tax loopholes are unlikely to eliminate the incentive for some of the world’s largest corporations to shift earnings offshore in the long run. The planned revision has been dubbed “shockingly” unfair to low-income countries by some.

The G20’s “Inclusive Framework” has 132 countries signed up so far, but other low-tax countries aren’t as enthused about the rules.

Many corporations, including Amazon, Google, and Nike, are expected to be affected by this agreement.

“There will be a significant shift in the business paradigm of corporate tax havens. It won’t be the end all, but the more precisely the agreement is specified, the more thoroughly that business model will be completed,” Alex Cobham, CEO of the Tax Justice Network, told CNBC.