The future of Kabul Airport is the subject of heated debate.

After US soldiers leave, who will be in charge of Kabul’s airport? That question, which is crucial for Afghanistan’s new Taliban leadership as well as Western nations trying to evacuate everyone qualified, is the focus of intensive and intricate negotiations.

Hardline Islamists will take control of Hamid Karzai International Airport next week, on September 1, after claiming to have moved into certain portions of the military side of the airport on Friday.

“By August 31st, we’ll be gone. We’re delivering – we’re essentially handing over the airport to the Afghan people on that date,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday, putting an end to concerns that it might slip into international hands.

The Afghan government, on the other hand, disintegrated in the face of the Taliban assault on Kabul, and the former rebels are now in control but have yet to create a government.

“Running an airport is not a simple piece of work,” Price explained. “I believe it is unrealistic to expect normal airport operations on September 1,” says the author.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his boss, suggested that the airport be temporarily closed on Wednesday.

He said countries in the region have made “quite aggressive efforts” to see if they could help keep it open “or, if required, reopen it if it closes for a period of time.”

Blinken argued that the destiny of the airport was crucial to the Taliban, who did not want to become a pariah regime once more, as they had been from 1996 to 2001.

The Islamists are particularly expecting for humanitarian help to arrive promptly in the country.

However, the airport is crucial for Western countries that wish to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan, as well as thousands of Afghan allies who would be unable to leave in the US-led airlift before August 31.

Until now, NATO has played a key role, with civilian personnel from Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Azerbaijan in charge of air traffic control, fuel supplies, and communications, and military contingents from Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Azerbaijan in charge of security.

With the final evacuation of foreign soldiers approaching, it has long been speculated that Turkey will fill the void, assuming responsibility for securing the airport’s perimeter.

The expectation was that the Taliban would accept the presence of a small Turkish force, primarily made up of women and children. Brief News from Washington Newsday.