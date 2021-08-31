The FTC reports that COVID scams have defrauded Americans of $544 million.

The fear of a COVID pandemic proved fertile ground for con artists, with the Federal Trade Commission reporting that more than $545 million has been stolen from consumers since the coronavirus crisis began.

According to the FTC report, scams spanned from online shopping to vacation and travel to diet goods and credit card schemes, all of which cost Americans a lot of money during the pandemic.

From January 1, 2020, to August 30, 2021, the government received roughly 589,000 consumer complaints concerning COVID-related frauds, with fraud accounting for 61% of those complaints. Consumers in the United States lost an average of $380.

With approximately 55,000 complaints filed during the pandemic, online purchasing was the most common complaint to the FTC, possibly due to price gouging at the height of the COVID issue.

“Scammers always take advantage of calamities, manmade or natural,” Susan Grant, head of consumer protection and privacy at the advocacy group Consumer Federation of America, said in July, according to CNBC.

Price gouging was the most common consumer complaint during the pandemic in 2020, according to a survey by the Consumer Federation of America, with hundreds of complaints to state and local consumer authorities, according to those questioned for the study.

Several price-gouging complaints were filed in stores and online for hard-to-find essentials including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, gloves, and face masks. The outrageous price rises were blamed on Amazon third-party shops, prompting the e-commerce giant to withdraw the products from its site.

It’s also no surprise that during the pandemic, online shopping frauds accounted for the majority of FTC complaints, since most consumers turned to the internet for purchases during lockdown orders and beyond to prevent the virus from spreading.

Many shoppers, however, were warned to be cautious after becoming victims of “opportunistic websites” that promised to have high-demand things that people wanted and needed right now, according to CNBC.

Vacations and travel complaints increased to 44,500, followed by credit bureau complaints at slightly over 18,500, and diet goods schemes at 15,092. Finally, according to the Federal Trade Commission, there were just over 14,500 complaints about credit card scams in the United States.