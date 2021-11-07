The Front Row Lockout at the Mexico Grand Prix ‘Shocked’ Bottas and Hamilton.

On Saturday, Valtteri Bottas won pole for the Mexican Grand Prix, with “shocked” world champion Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes front-row lockout.

Max Verstappen finished third fastest, giving him a 12-point lead over Hamilton in the championship fight with five races remaining.

Sergio Perez, another Red Bull driver, finished fourth in front of his home fans in Mexico City.

“Valtteri did an outstanding job for the team; he has been driving exceptionally well.” “To lock out the front row is very fantastic,” Hamilton said of his teammate, who set the fastest time of 1min 15.875sec, the only driver to break the 1:16 barrier.

“They (Red Bull) were six tenths ahead at one point, but we had a superior qualifying pace.” “I’m as surprised as everyone else.” Bottas’ 19th pole position of the season surpassed Rene Arnoux’s 18 as the driver with the most poles without ever winning a world championship.

“That first run in Q3 was one of my greatest laps,” he said. “It’s a fantastic sensation,” the Finn expressed his delight.

Verstappen stated that the balance of his Red Bull had been an issue.

“It seemed like the balance went away a little bit throughout qualifying, but the last lap I was on for a nice lap,” the Dutchman explained.

“I’m not sure what occurred in front of me, but there were two people going off and I assumed there would be a yellow flag, so I pulled out, and the lap was gone.”

“I think we could have gone for that pole lap even with everything and not having excellent balance.”

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team chief, suggested later that team instructions could be used to help Hamilton narrow the title gap with Verstappen.

“I’m a competitor at heart, and I always find those kinds of decisions upsetting in some respects, but they’re occasionally essential,” Wolff said after qualifying to reporters.

“We’ll first talk to Valtteri and Lewis about it since they’re the ones who are affected, and then we’ll evaluate if the situation warrants it.”

On Saturday, Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo in a McLaren, Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari, AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, and Lando Norris in a McLaren completed the top ten.

Lance Stroll buried his Aston Martin in the barriers during the first qualifying session at the stunning Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

