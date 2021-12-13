The French forces in Mali are preparing to leave the Sahel.

After nine years in Mali, France is planning to withdraw its forces, with troops prepared to depart the last of three sites in the country’s far north, which is ravaged by violence and poverty.

In 2013, then-President Francois Hollande dispatched French troops to Mali to combat Al-Qaeda or Islamic State insurgents in the country’s desert north.

Since then, Paris has sent roughly 5,100 troops to the Sahel area, which includes Mali, to assist local governments and their under-equipped forces in combating an ever-growing Islamist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.

French troops are already packing up in Timbuktu after leaving the Kidal and Tessal sites in north Mali.

“Before they take over from us, we’re teaching Malian forces in defending their ground and guiding air support,” a commander in charge of the pullout in Timbuktu told AFP, providing only his rank of captain and first name, Florian.

Several dozen soldiers could be seen packing boxes, removing a basketball hoop, and arranging medical supplies and tents all around him.

The material is being transported to the French base in Gao by road.

“Everything is being processed, labeled, and then either destroyed, re-used here, or shipped back to France,” Major Christelle said, standing among mounds of camp mattresses and vehicle spare parts.

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a large military pullback, and he hopes that other EU forces will step up to support what he regards as a critical counter-terror mission that will keep Europe safe.

“In the summer of 2021, we had roughly 5,000 soldiers in the Sahel. In the summer of 2022, we’ll be around 3,000 people “General Laurent Michon, commander of the French Barkhane military mission in the Sahel, said this.

By 2023, new decreases are predicted.

The focus of French operations will now be on the “three borders,” a particularly hazardous and crucial zone where the borders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso intersect.

Also, instead of patrolling to protect ground areas, French forces would focus on providing air support to local soldiers and conducting targeted anti-terror raids.

In September, Macron declared that the head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) had been killed by French troops, while the chief of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) was apparently murdered last year.

In June, Macron announced the “deep restructuring” of France’s military involvement in the Sahel, amid concerns over the mission’s financial cost and mounting human toll.

