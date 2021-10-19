The Frankfurt Book Fair is back, boosted by the pandemic’s boost to books.

The world’s largest book market, Frankfurt, opens its doors this week to a publishing business in good shape, thanks to the pandemic’s increase in reading, but supply chain problems threaten to dampen the atmosphere.

After being nearly entirely digital in 2020 to combat the spread of the coronavirus, this year’s fair will return as an in-person event, though it will be a more subdued version of previous editions.

“Back to business” does not imply “back to normal,” according to fair director Juergen Boos, who added that the event provided an opportunity for the industry to “reconnect” at the opening news conference on Tuesday.

According to Boos, the book business has been “doing very well over the last 18 months,” with people in many nations taking advantage of the slower pace of life during lockdown to read more, particularly teens.

According to the NPD research company, printed book sales in the United States increased by more than 8% in 2020, marking their highest year in a decade.

Teen categories, as well as adult non-fiction, grew in popularity as consumers resorted to cooking and DIY books to spend the time at home.

Bookstores in Germany, the European Union’s largest book market, exploited the closures to boost online sales, resulting in a 20% increase in internet revenues to 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion). Audio and e-books both grew by double digits.

“The book sector has passed the Covid stress test,” Karin Schmidt-Friderichs, president of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association, declared.

“In difficult times, books can fill crucial needs,” she remarked. “They answer questions… they can provide food for thinking, courage, and hope.” The fair, which starts with trade visitors and then opens to the general public later in the week, goes until Sunday.

However, the event was quickly tarnished by controversy after Jasmina Kuhnke, a black novelist and anti-racism campaigner from Germany, canceled her scheduled appearance.

After getting threats from the far-right scene, she said she was opposing the presence of a far-right publisher at the expo.

However, Boos justified the choice to provide right-wing publishing houses a forum.

“We don’t have to enjoy it, but we have to be able to do it because freedom of expression and freedom of publication are the most important things to us.”

The publishing sector has fared well despite the pandemic, but the news isn’t all rosy.

With annual revenues of over $100 billion, the book industry isn't immune to the global shortages of raw materials and supply chain disruptions that are wreaking havoc on economies.