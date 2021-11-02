The fourth day of cancellations has arrived. American Airlines’ top 2,300 flights.

On Monday, American Airlines cancelled its fourth day of flights due to weather disruption and personnel difficulties, bringing the total number of flight cancellations to nearly 2,300.

According to Reuters, firm spokesperson Sarah Jantz stated in a statement, “We expect tremendous improvement beginning today with some residual impact from the weekend.”

The airline’s arrival capacity has been cut in half due to severe winds at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, but the firm is hoping that 1,800 flight attendants returning on leave beginning Monday will help alleviate some of the problems.

Airlines want to increase flight capacity for the holiday season, but some are struggling to recruit enough pilots and flight attendants due to pandemic-related workforce shortages that have afflicted a variety of businesses. Other airlines, such as Southwest and Spirit, have also experienced staffing shortages.

“Flight attendant staffing at American is strained,” the Association of Professional Flight Attendants told Reuters, “and mirrors what is happening across the industry as we continue to deal with pandemic-related challenges.”

Aside from the approaching holiday season, the United States is prepared to open its borders to fully vaccinated passengers, which will put further demand on the system. The vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden administration, which makes it difficult to hire and retain personnel, has also been cited by airlines.