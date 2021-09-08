The Founder of Theranos faces a fraud trial in Silicon Valley.

Elizabeth Holmes’s fraud trial began in California on Wednesday, with prosecutors alleging that she told grandiose claims about her once-billion-dollar blood testing company to defraud investors, while her defense said she just made mistakes.

When she founded the diagnostics company Theranos at the age of 19, the charismatic Holmes promised answers that were faster and cheaper than established laboratories, using just a few drops of blood to run an analytical gamut.

The problem is, according to authorities, the tests did not perform as promised, and she now faces fraud charges that could land her in prison for decades.

During his opening statements in San Jose, the center of Silicon Valley, US prosecutor Robert Leach told jurors, “This is a case about lying and cheating to earn money.”

He told a courtroom packed with journalists, Holmes’ loved ones, and enormous legal teams, “The defendant’s dishonest strategy earned her a billionaire.”

Her high-powered defense, on the other hand, maintained that Holmes devoted her life to Theranos and was not the “villain” prosecutors claimed; rather, she made mistakes, including the company she kept.

“Theranos collapsed in part due of errors, but errors are not crimes. Attorney Lance Wade told the jurors that “a failed business does not make a CEO a criminal.”

In court records, the defense also claimed that Holmes’ business partner and ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who is on trial separately, abused and dominated her.

“You will hear that one of her mistakes was trusting and relying on Mr Balwani as her major advisor,” Wade told jurors.

Before it crashed and burned in a blaze of fraud charges, Holmes was a tech world celebrity whose multibillion-dollar start-up looked destined to transform medical testing.

She is accused of plotting to cheat Theranos investors and consumers with Balwani, the former Theranos chief operating officer with whom she dated for a period.

Last week, during jury selection, Holmes’ attorney Kevin Downey questioned potential members if they had ever experienced “abuse by an intimate relationship,” indicating that the defense intends to bring up the subject.

The US Attorney’s Office’s Prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk is likely to call on medical specialists to refute such concept.

Holmes, 37, is charged with wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. If she is proven guilty, she could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Henry Kissinger and former Defense Secretary James Mattis were enticed to the company's board of directors, while media magnate Rupert Murdoch put money into what appeared to be a sure-fire.