The following Molson Coors beers are being phased out: Is your favorite on the verge of being axed?

Molson Coors (TAP) has announced the elimination of 11 beers as part of a plan to streamline its product lineup and refocus its operations.

According to Food Dive, CEO Gavin Hattersley announced the change during a business earnings call on Thursday, adding that it will allow the company to continue its premiumization approach.

Molson Coors will increase its investment in global hard seltzer products while reducing the presence of historical brands, according to Hattersley.

Milwaukee’s Best Premium, Mickey’s Fine Malt Liquor Ice, Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve, Keystone Ice, Hamm’s Special Light, Keylightful, Icehouse Edge, Magnum, Miller High Life Light, Steel Reserve 211, and Olde English HG 8000 are among the 11 beers that will be phased out, according to AdAge.

According to a Seeking Alpha transcript, Hattersley explained why the brews are being phased out: “The headline is simple: Premiumization is here to stay at Molson Coors.”

“We’re going to put more money behind our fast-growing global hard seltzer portfolio, and we’re going to keep a smaller portfolio of historical brands streamlined. We’re ecstatic about our accomplishments, and we’re not about to stop now,” he continued.

The beer brands will not be discontinued; rather, the SKUs will be phased out. According to Food Dive, Hattersley stated that the Molson Coors team is exploring stocking coolers with identical items in some local areas.

Consumers have turned away from conventional beers and toward alternative alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, thus the adjustment in strategy is unsurprising. According to Food Dive, the IWSR Drinks Market indicated that beer consumption in the United States declined 7.5 percent from 2015 to 2020.

“It was evident that people were looking for other alternatives and other choices, and we were being at a distinct disadvantage because we didn’t participate in some of those spaces,” Hattersley told the news source in a June interview. Our portfolio was a bit of a stumbling block.”

Molson Coors reported a 17.4 percent gain in sales during the second quarter of 2021 over the same period the previous year.

Hattersley remarked in a statement released with Molson Coors’ Q2 earnings report, “This quarter reflects the best results we’ve had since initiating our revitalization plan nearly two years ago, and it generated the biggest top-line growth of any quarter in over a decade.”

As of Tuesday’s market start, Molson Coors’ stock was trading at $49.27, up 2 cents, or 0.04 percent.