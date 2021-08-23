The first ‘Smog Tower’ has opened in India’s capital.

New Delhi, India’s capital, launched its first “smog tower” on Monday in an attempt to reduce air pollution, which is blamed for thousands of premature deaths each year, but experts are skeptical.

In winter, when Delhi’s 20 million residents are engulfed in a toxic grey blanket of smog, concentrations of small lethal particles in the air often exceed safe limits by up to 20 times.

According to engineers, forty enormous fans on the 25-meter (82-foot) tower will push 1,000 cubic meters of air per second through filters that will cut the amount of dangerous pollutants in a one-square-kilometer (0.4-square-mile) radius in half.

After the opening near the bustling shopping area of Connaught Place, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today is a big day for Delhi in its fight for clean air against pollution.”

“An experimental approach is being taken to the installation. We’ll look at the data, and if it’s useful, we’ll build more towers across Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

The tower cost $2 million, and critics argue that erecting enough of them to significantly clean the air over the city would be prohibitively expensive, and that efforts would be better directed at the causes of the pollution.

Vehicle exhaust, heavy and small-scale industry, construction activity, waste and fuel combustion, and, in the winter, crop burning in neighboring regions are among them.

The Council on Energy, Environment, and Water’s Karthik Ganesan told AFP, “Let’s just be clear that this is pointless, an awful waste.”

“Now that taxpayer money has been spent, let Delhi serve as a model for all other Indian cities… to ensure that no other city spends money on concepts that we cannot afford,” he continued.

According to the World Health Organization, India has 14 of the world’s top 15 most polluted cities.

According to a research published in the Lancet in 2020, air pollution caused 1.67 million deaths in the country in 2019, with around 17,500 deaths in Delhi.

China constructed a much larger 60-meter smog tower in the heavily polluted city of Xian in 2018, but the experiment has yet to expand to other places.