The first post-pandemic oil auction in Brazil attracts few bidders.

On Thursday, Brazil’s oil auction was a letdown, with the government selling offshore drilling rights in only five of the 92 blocks up for grabs.

According to analysts, the poor results reflected the oil industry’s fragile status during the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as environmental concerns.

The auction only raised 37.14 million reais ($6.7 million), compared to $2 billion at the previous auction in October 2019, before the pandemic began.

Importantly, no proposals were made for the blocks in northeastern Potiguar Bay, which are near to the Fernando de Noronha and Rocas Atoll archipelagos, the former a UNESCO World Heritage site and the latter a biological reserve, in a win for environmental campaigners.

Around 50 protesters gathered in front of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro where the auction was held, primarily to voice their opposition to the projects’ potential harm to traditional fishing.

An iconic AFP photograph of an oil-stained Brazilian toddler following an oil leak off the coast of northeast Brazil in 2019 was carried by one demonstrator.

Royal Dutch Shell purchased all five of the blocks. They’re near the oil-rich pre-salt layer on Brazil’s coast in the southeastern Santos Bay.

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned oil firm, did not participate in the auction.

Given how badly the industry has been struck by the coronavirus pandemic, Rodolfo Saboia, the director of the National Oil Agency, which handled the auction, said the outcome was “good.”

“We can’t call it a failure since we couldn’t have expected all of the blocks to sell,” he said.

However, Fernanda Delgado of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a researcher, told AFP that “Everyone expected more people to be interested in different topics.

”

Companies “did not want to assume the political risk or the environmental risk,” according to Delgado, which explains why there were no offers.