The First Lawsuit Regarding the Covid Outbreak at a Ski Resort in Austria has been filed.

The first civil complaint over a renowned coronavirus outbreak at a popular ski resort last year, where thousands of people from 45 nations claim to have been afflicted, was filed in a Vienna court on Friday.

The case is the first of 15 cases filed by Austrian and German plaintiffs accusing the authorities of failing to respond swiftly enough to Covid-19 outbreaks in Ischgl and other Tyrol destinations.

It was filed on behalf of Sieglinde Schopf and Ulrich Schopf, the widow and son of Hannes Schopf, 72, who died in Ischgl after getting the illness.

In Vienna’s Palace of Justice on Friday, Sieglinde was not present, but her son Ulrich sat with the legal team presenting their case, with a swarm of media filming and photographing the participants before the hearing began.

Sieglinde “still suffers every day” from the psychological ramifications of her husband’s death, according to lawyer Alexander Klauser, who is representing the Schopf family and the VSV consumer group that is assisting them with their cases.

Ulrich was enraged at people he believed were responsible for his father’s death, and his four-year-old kid would now have to grow up without a grandfather, he said.

During a brief pause in the proceedings, Ulrich told reporters that the most essential aspect of the trial was obtaining “justice” for the victims and their families.

The Schopf family has filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Austria, seeking a sum of 100,000 euros ($120,000).

Ulrich stated that any compensation would be donated to the Caritas organization, which his father supported while living.

He went on to say that he had the idea that authorities were trying to “sweep the whole affair under the rug.”

Judge Catrin Aigner adjourned the hearing on Friday after more than three hours, dismissing the plaintiff’s lawyers’ attempts to summon witnesses.

She stated that she would issue a written judgment at a later time but did not say when.

Klauser had planned to question witnesses about the various official failings that the plaintiffs claim contributed to Ischgl and the surrounding area becoming a viral hotspot.

He cited the “power of the tourism sector on Tyrol politics” as well as the financial losses that tourism enterprises would have incurred if harder action had been taken sooner.

Klauser questioned why the Vienna Ministry of Health did not close the valley near Ischgl earlier, or at the very least issue a travel advisory for the area.

He also questioned why Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not issue a warning to other relevant officials when the area was invaded. Brief News from Washington Newsday.