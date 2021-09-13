The first foreign commercial flight since the Taliban took control of Kabul has departed.

On Monday, the first international commercial flight left Kabul since the Taliban retook power last month, giving optimism to Afghans who are still yearning to leave the country.

After US-led forces completed a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people, the Afghan capital’s airport was left in shambles, and the Taliban have hurried to get it functioning with technical support from Qatar and other countries.

A Pakistan International Airlines plane landed in Kabul on Monday morning before flying back to Islamabad.

According to airport ground employees, some 70 people were on the flight to Pakistan’s capital, largely Afghans who were families of staffers with foreign organizations such as the World Bank.

“I’m being taken away. Tajikistan is my final destination,” claimed a 35-year-old World Bank evacuee who did not want to be identified.

“I will return only if the circumstances permits women to freely work and move.”

A 22-year-old university student said he was going to Pakistan for a month.

“It feels like I’m on vacation. I’m both sad and happy at the same time. “I’m sad about the country, but I’m glad to be leaving for a while,” he remarked.

The return of commercial flights will be a critical litmus test for the hardline Islamist group, which has repeatedly vowed to enable Afghans with the proper documentation to leave freely.

Airport employees continued about their tasks as passengers prepared to board, despite the fact that working under the new rule is fraught with anxiety and confusion for women.

One of the two ladies operating the security scanning equipment told AFP, “I don’t know if we’ll be killed or not for working here.”

Many NATO countries recognized that they ran out of time to evacuate thousands of at-risk Afghans before the US and Taliban agreed on a pullout timetable.

At the weekend, a PIA official stated that the airline was eager to resume regular commercial flights, but that it was too early to determine how frequently flights between the two cities will operate.

“This is a terrific occasion for me after a long time since the shift of the establishment in Kabul,” PIA operations chief Jawad Zafar told AFP on Monday.

Only a few people were seen on the flight from Islamabad to Kabul, according to AFP.

Last week, Qatar Airways flew six charter planes out of Kabul, largely carrying foreigners and Afghans who had missed the evacuation.

On September 3, an Afghan airline resumed domestic flights.

“This is a historic occasion. We are extremely. Brief News from Washington Newsday.