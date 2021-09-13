The first commercial flight from outside the country since the Taliban took control lands in Kabul.

On Monday, the first international commercial flight to land in the Afghan capital since the Taliban retook power last month.

After international forces completed their chaotic pullout on August 30, transporting more than 120,000 people from the country, the airport in Kabul was left in shambles.

With technical aid from Qatar and other countries, the Taliban have been scrambling to get it back up and running.

“On the plane, there were just about ten people… “Perhaps there are more employees than passengers,” an AFP correspondent aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft from Islamabad speculated.

The return of commercial flights will be a critical litmus test for the hardline Islamist group, which has repeatedly vowed to enable Afghans with the proper documentation to leave freely.

Many NATO countries recognized that they ran out of time to evacuate thousands of at-risk Afghans before the US and Taliban agreed on a pullout timetable.

At the weekend, a PIA official stated that the airline was eager to resume regular commercial flights, but that it was too early to determine how frequently flights between the two cities will operate.

Last week, Qatar Airways flew six charter planes out of Kabul, largely carrying foreigners and Afghans who had missed the evacuation.

On September 3, an Afghan airline resumed domestic flights.

“This is a historic occasion. One airport employee, dressed in a blue shalwar kameez and an orange high-visibility vest, stated, “We are extremely delighted.”

“Today is a bright day. Perhaps other airlines will notice this and decide to return.”

A bus bearing the words “Welcome to Afghanistan” was waiting to transport passengers from the plane to the terminal, but the newcomers preferred to walk.

According to airport ground employees, some 100 people were waiting to board the return flight to Islamabad, the majority of them were relatives of staffers with international organizations such as the World Bank.

In the days after the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, when thousands of people attacked the airport in the hopes of leaving, passenger halls, airbridges, and technical equipment were extensively damaged.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans fear retaliation for assisting foreign powers during the US-led occupation, yet the Taliban claim to have extended a blanket amnesty to everyone, including the security personnel they fought.

The Taliban have pledged a more moderate leadership this time, but they have moved quickly to suppress opposition, including firing into the air to disperse recent women’s rights protests. Brief News from Washington Newsday.