The film ‘The Worst Person In The World’ is a flop at Cannes.

The Norwegian film about a young lady attempting to find herself, as well as the unknown actress who plays her, has wowed the Cannes film festival.

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian remarked, “A star is born.”

Renate Reinsve “takes off like a rocket and deserves celebrity status to match Lily James or Alicia Vikander,” he continued, awarding “The Worst Person in the World” one of numerous five-star reviews.

Reinsve plays a twenty-something attempting and failing to identify herself via her pinballing relationships with men until she eventually goes out on her own path in her first big screen lead.

Variety predicted it would become a “touchstone” film for millennials, while the Daily Telegraph hailed it “wonderful” and The Observer’s Xan Brooks called it “absolutely stunning.”

Bradshaw, who was among numerous critics who admitted to wiping away a tear or two during the screening, complimented filmmaker Joachim Trier with creating a new genre.

“Trier has crafted something magnificently lovely and enchanting by combining one of the most difficult genres imaginable, romantic drama, with another very challenging form, coming-of-age,” he remarked.

The French press was equally enchanted.

And everyone was perplexed as to why the world had never heard of Reinsve, a 33-year-old Norwegian.

According to AFP, Trier “In the persona, there is a lot of her. She’s had a huge, huge impact on this movie.

Knowing her ability to improvise, he stated, “I wrote it just for her.” “In this film, I could cut four or five different versions of any scene with her.

“I’ve often questioned why Norwegian film is so twisted up that she hasn’t gotten a lead role yet?” she says. Trier was thrown to the mix.

Reinsve told AFP she had “gone through the same” self-doubt and hesitation as her character.

As she watched others fly, she, too, would think of herself as the worst person on the planet.

Julie’s character in the video goes from medical school to psychology to photography to five minutes of Facebook fame for a piece titled “Oral sex in the era of #MeToo.”

Reinsve continued, “Growing up before #MeToo, you kind of mold yourself with the powerful thoughts and presence of guys.”

“She discovers her individuality in the eyes of others. You become yourself and stronger when you are free of that,” she explained.

The film has one of the most outrageously feminist sex scenes ever seen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.