The film ‘Becoming Cousteau’ delves into the world of the French ocean explorer.

Jacques Cousteau’s difficult journey is laid bare in a new film about one of the world’s most famous Frenchmen. He was an explorer, inventor, filmmaker, environmentalist, and even an oil prospector at one point.

“Becoming Cousteau,” which opens in theaters this Friday in the United States, follows the man’s amazing life through archive video and interviews and was gathered by double-Oscar nominee Liz Garbus.

“Cousteau was my hero as a kid, and I grew up watching his shows… And it occurred to me when I revisited this childhood hero that there were areas of his life that I was completely unaware of “In Los Angeles, Garbus told AFP.

Garbus combed through hundreds of hours of footage, many of it never seen before, to get a sense of what it’s like to live underwater.

“Cousteau was a filmmaker, and I wanted our spectator today to be immersed in his imagery because his imagery was so groundbreaking,” she explained.

Cousteau, who was born in 1910, had no intention of becoming a diver. His first thought was to look up at the sky.

However, a major vehicle accident left him unable to fly at the age of 26, soon after beginning his training as a pilot at France’s naval college.

He was recommended to take up spearfishing during his recuperation. It was a piece of advice that would forever alter his perspective on life.

“I realized as soon as I placed my head under water; I received a shock: an enormous and absolutely virgin realm to explore,” he remarked.

That exploration necessitated ever-more complex equipment, which did not exist. Cousteau was the one who came up with the idea.

He took a regulator developed for vehicle engines and, with engineer Emile Gagnan, created the self-contained diving suit that is still in use today, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s “somewhat crazy” designs.

He explains, “I didn’t want pipes; I wanted to be entirely self-sufficient.”

Following WWII, he led the first trip to the Red Sea onboard the “Calypso,” a converted minesweeper that set out in 1951.

Thanks to his diving gear and the waterproof camera housings he had constructed, his cameras followed him everywhere he went.

Many individuals got their first look of the huge undersea environment thanks to the footage he brought back.

While popular perceptions of Cousteau include him as a crusading environmentalist, this was a later stage in his life.

While popular perceptions of Cousteau include him as a crusading environmentalist, this was a later stage in his life.

Cousteau, like so many of his predecessors in the postwar years, lacked true ecological knowledge, relying on.