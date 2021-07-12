The Fight for Indigenous Land in Brazil Is Heating Up

Indigenous peoples in Brazil are ready for a court struggle with President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, which is rushing measures through parliament to encroach on their land.

Indigenous people, who make up only 0.5 percent of Brazil’s population, have ancestral rights to nearly 13 percent of the country’s territory, according to the country’s 1988 constitution.

These have been in jeopardy since Bolsonaro took power in 2019 on the promise of giving Brazil’s indigenous inhabitants “not one centimeter more.”

In one of the world’s largest agricultural producers, he has tried to expose public land to economic exploitation, and many laws have been introduced in parliament to that end.

Joenia Wapichana, the first indigenous lawmaker in the country’s history and the driving force behind a protracted legislative and legal battle, said, “We are living in our worst moment.”

“These (parliamentary) projects, which have been a setback for us, are now being voted on lot more quickly,” she remarked.

Last month, a commission of the chamber of deputies – one of the two chambers of congress – approved a bill submitted in 2007 to recognize ancestral only territory occupied by indigenous peoples when the 1988 Constitution was promulgated as ancestral only land.

Several people were hurt in conflicts between indigenous and security personnel at a protest against the law the day before the judgment, including three police officers who were struck by arrows.

The bill still needs to pass a full chamber session and then the senate.

A plethora of other proposed regulations aim to legalize mining and farming on indigenous land, which is now prohibited.

At a meeting with foreign media last week, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Alburqueque insisted, “The Constitution already provides for economic engagement in indigenous communities and territory.”

“What is there belongs to Brazilian society, and it must be governed in accordance with indigenous peoples’ rights,” he continued.

The indigenous people of Brazil are also opposed to a bill passed in May that eases environmental regulations for agribusiness and energy industries.

Indigenous peoples and environmental groups say the government’s actions are unconstitutional, and they fear that deforestation in the Amazon, which has accelerated under Bolsonaro’s watch, will accelerate much more.

The president, who has been accused of favoring the free market at the expense of the environment, has signed proclamations in the previous two years transferring indigenous land designation to the agriculture ministry and allowing large corporations to take over public land.

However, these efforts have been stymied in Congress, owing in part to the president’s tense relationship with the House Speakers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.