The Federal Reserve says the US economy is improving, but it is still not fully recovered.

The US economy is showing indications of improvement, but not enough to justify the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies, which were enacted last year.

The Fed’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) declared after its two-day meeting that widespread vaccinations had helped boost business activity and employment, albeit the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak “have exhibited progress but have not entirely recovered.”

The central bank warned that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” and that it will continue to assess the economy’s growth before reducing its bond-buying program.

“The Committee expects to maintain an accommodating stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved,” the statement stated, referring to its long-term goal of returning to full employment and inflation above 2%.

The FOMC gave no further indication of when it would reduce bond purchases, however Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the subject during his news conference, which begins at 1830 GMT.

Before making any adjustments to the asset purchases, he has promised to give advance notice.

To supply liquidity to the economy, the US central bank reduced its benchmark lending rate to zero at the outset of the pandemic and began a large bond-buying program.

The Fed is now buying Treasury paper worth at least $80 billion per month and agency mortgage-backed securities worth at least $40 billion per month.

Central bankers convened at a critical juncture for the world’s largest economy. The fast-spreading Delta variety of Covid-19 has triggered the reintroduction of mask-wearing regulations in some parts of the United States, raising concerns that it could jeopardize the recovery.

However, as businesses have reopened and Covid-19 vaccinations have become more widely available, inflation has risen, with the annual consumer price index (CPI) reaching 5.4 percent in June, the highest level since August 2008.

Central bankers have expressed surprise at the magnitude of the inflation increase, but the statement once again attributes the increase to “transitory reasons.”

Powell said earlier this month that there is no urgent need to change the bank’s strategy because the world’s largest economy still has “a long way to go” to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 damage, the Fed has stated that it is willing to allow inflation to exceed its two-percent objective for a period of time in order to allow the economy to restore to full employment.

Many economists in the private sector concur with the central bank’s conclusion that the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.