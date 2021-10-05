The Federal Reserve has requested that a watchdog investigate officials’ trading.

Following criticism of their stock market activity, the Federal Reserve has asked its watchdog to look into the trading activities of senior employees, the US central bank announced Monday.

“As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions last week with the Federal Reserve Board’s Office of Inspector General to initiate an independent review of whether certain senior officials’ trading activity was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law,” a Fed spokesperson said.

“We welcome this review and will accept and act in accordance with its findings.”

Robert Kaplan, the president of the Dallas Fed, revealed this week that he will step down on October 8, while Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed, stated that he would retire on September 30.

According to financial filings first disclosed by The Wall Street Journal, the two officials engaged in substantial stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively attempting to bolster the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In his departure, Kaplan mentioned the trading critiques, while Rosengren cited pre-existing health difficulties.

Despite the fact that the officials had not broken any current regulations, Fed head Jerome Powell announced steps to revisit the investment ethics guidelines.

Bloomberg revealed on Friday that Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida transferred between $1 million and $5 million from a bond fund to a stock fund in February 2020, a day before Powell said the central bank could act if the Covid-19 outbreak intensified.

After the epidemic triggered a steep slowdown, the Fed dropped its benchmark lending rate to zero and poured trillions of dollars of liquidity into the financial system to keep it afloat.

The trades, according to a central bank spokesperson, are “a preplanned rebalance of his accounts” conducted before the Fed’s decisions on how to respond to Covid-19, and the funds were picked with the consent of the bank’s bank ethics officers.

The stock market in the United States plummeted, but then soared in the months that followed, fuelled in part by the Fed’s cheap money policies.

Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic senator known for her tough stance on banks, asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to look into the officials’ trading on Monday.