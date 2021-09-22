The Fed may hint that the stimulus program is coming to an end, but no major changes are expected.

Are they going to do it or aren’t they going to do it? On Wednesday, markets around the world will be holding their breaths as they await the Federal Reserve’s announcement on whether or not to begin reducing its monetary stimulus.

The general assumption is that the long-awaited initial step will not be announced until November, with implementation beginning in December.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still reveal more specifics about the plans to begin tapering the enormous bond-buying program that kept the US financial system from imploding during the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

At 1800 GMT, the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision, after which Powell will have a news conference where he will almost probably be questioned about the bank’s tapering plan.

“It seems realistic to expect Chair Powell to deliver some rather unsubtle clues that a decision in November is a good bet,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

“We expect him to sprinkle his words generously with caveats,” he continued, “because neither he nor anyone else knows what will happen to the Covid situation in the next six weeks.”

The persistent spread of the Delta version of Covid-19, which has hindered progress in regaining jobs lost during the pandemic, as well as the possibility of a congressional standoff over raising the federal borrowing limit and supporting the government, add to the world’s largest economy’s outlook.

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate and began buying bonds and other securities to alleviate lending conditions and prevent the financial system from collapsing.

Powell has stated that the key borrowing rate will remain at zero for some time, unless and until the labor market improves significantly.

However, with the taper announcement looming, “managing expectations about the first rate hike… will be critical,” according to High Frequency Economics’ Rubeela Farooqi.

Traders will also be watching the Fed’s quarterly economic forecasts, which will be released on Wednesday, because they will reveal whether committee members foresee tighter policy sooner.

However, the Fed’s first step will be to lower its monthly asset purchases, which are presently at least $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities.

Market watchers, as well as FOMC hawks, are concerned that the stimulus is fueling price hikes that may endure longer than Powell projected.

